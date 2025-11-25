I don’t see it fixed, just patched’: Golden Isles residents call for real change as they cast votes

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

VOTERS in Golden Isles pressed for long-delayed infrastructure upgrades and stronger day-to-day representation yesterday as the by-election drew steady turnout across the constituency, with residents listing potholes, flooding, neglected community spaces and unreliable bus service as what mattered as they cast their votes.

Adelaide Primary School and Anatol Rodgers High School served as the two polling stations, each attracting a consistent flow of voters from early morning.

Adelaide Primary saw a burst of disorder shortly before 8am when a surge of eager residents “rushed” the gates, anxious to cast their ballots. Police quickly restored calm, and voting proceeded without further disruption.

Outside both polling stations, residents told The Tribune they were satisfied with the voting process but stressed that Golden Isles has endured years of unresolved concerns.

Ms Butler, a resident of 36 years, said she has “seen a lot come and go” and wants better representation. She described the voting experience as “very smooth” and “fair”.

Another lifelong resident, Mr Smith, said he “walked in and out, no problems”. The Adelaide Village voter said the constituency needs wide-ranging help and that the next MP “has a lot of work to do”.

“We need the park, we need job opportunities, we need a lot of stuff,” Mr Smith said. “I have a long list, and I gave it to some of the hopeful candidates — so we’re just waiting on one of them to win.”

A resident of 30 years said infrastructure should be the next MP’s immediate focus, citing persistent potholes, few organised community activities, the need for park renovations and chronic flooding.

Ferron Young, 28, who has lived in the constituency since he was “around 11 or 12”, said this was his third time voting and that he hopes whoever is “best for the nation” prevails.

“I hope that there’s no unscrupulous activity,” Mr Young said. “Whatever party is selected, I hope God decides what the will is for this nation.”

Terry Graham, a resident for more than 26 years, said Golden Isles is her second home and urged action on flooding and deteriorating roads.

“Particularly in Coral Harbour, you need a truck or big bus when the water flows up,” Ms Graham said. “They always say they fixing the road, but for 26 years I don’t see it fixed — I see it patched.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mareno Hines said officers were stationed at polling sites from the early hours, supervising the arrival of ballot boxes and managing crowds. He said they encountered a large gathering of early voters at Adelaide Primary but noted that the group remained orderly once the gates opened.

While he declined to disclose the number of officers assigned to the by-election, ACP Hines said the Royal Bahamas Police Force had sufficient manpower to handle any situation. Traffic officers were also deployed to keep vehicles and pedestrians moving safely.

Officers later intervened after a motorcade with loud music approached the polling station. ACP Hines said voters were reminded that campaigning is prohibited near polling sites and that the vehicle was instructed to stop. He added that he was unaware of any complaints concerning signage.

“In a democracy, you give certain concessions,” ACP Hines said. “However, we do not want to break the rules. For all intents and purposes during this time, this is a sacred place. We don’t want to send the message that anything that’s going to be perceived as unfair is going to be allowed, and so we caused that vehicle to cease and desist.”

Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis, part of the Free National Movement’s election legal team and present at Adelaide Primary on behalf of her party, said voting began on time and that pre-poll procedures unfolded smoothly. She said the opening rush stemmed from party agents seeking positions inside classrooms, adding that the first moments of voting are “always very passionate and energetic”.

She said she was satisfied that the process remained fair but noted that the method of entering polling rooms should be “codified” to ensure consistency.

“Traditionally speaking, it’s first come, first serve — who’s first at the gate gets to go first,” she said. “That process was not followed this morning, even though we were the first at the gate. We need to codify the process so that it happens the same way every time.”

Progressive Liberal Party deputy coordinator Alex Storr, stationed at Adelaide Primary, said he was pleased with how officials handled the morning’s activities. He said the initial rush involved supporters “on all sides”, but police quickly restored order.

“All the officials here — the returning officer, the presiding officers, even the police officers — have been fair,” he said. He said officers “were able to be in control quickly and make sure that everyone went in an orderly fashion.”