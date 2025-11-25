Long Island airport revamp too late for departing tour operator

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Long Island’s multi-million dollar airport upgrade has come too late for one tour operator who is preparing to close his business and leave the island with his family due to limited tourism opportunities.

Chuck Fox, owner of 4K’s Adventure Tours in Long Island, yesterday told Tribune Business that - while he is cautiously optimistic about the recently-signed $10.9m contract for Deadman’s Cay ‘s new airport terminal - the slow pace of development has already inflicted a personal toll.

He added that Long Island’s tourism industry has struggled for multiple years due to limited visitor access to the island, and the long-standing delays in upgrading the airport have only worsened the problem.

Describing the decision to leave as “heartbreaking”, Mr Fox said it is not a choice he wanted to make but one forced by the reality of slow economic activity and insufficient tourism infrastructure.

"I'm actually at a point, unfortunately, it's a very, very hard decision for me, but it's been extremely slow on the island. Last year was a slow season, it was the slowest season, and right now this season is starting out slow, too,” said Mr Fox.

"So, unfortunately, with different factors, I have to be moving off the island again. Me and my family, we're actually moving in December, if everything goes as planned. If these things would have been already in place by now, and we had more people coming in, the economy would have been boosted and I wouldn't have had to do that, but unfortunately, right now…"

Mr Fox explained that the lack of adequate airlift, limited flights and logistical challenges have made it difficult for businesses like his to attract visitors and maintain a sustainable operation, ultimately affecting both his income and his family’s ability to stay on Long Island.

He added that this is part of a broader trend on Long Island, where residents and returning locals are leaving due to a lack of progress and economic opportunities. For many, the situation has worsened over time, prompting them to relocate once again in search of better possibilities elsewhere.

"There's a lot of people on the island moving away, people who came back home just like me. They've been here for a couple years, and it really wasn't nothing changing on the island. It's just getting worse and worse. So they had to leave again. That's what we dealing with up here," said Mr Fox.

"I've been doing the taxi and tour stuff for about three years now. When I move to Nassau now I can't even transfer that to Nassau, so I basically have to start from scratch if I want to do taxis and tours in Nassau. So, as you can see, this is a very, very hard decision for me."

Despite his frustration over years of slow progress, Mr Fox voiced cautious optimism about the Government’s new airport project. "It's good to see they started these projects,” he added.

“I'm hoping it's not the usual political ploy to actually start stuff and then kind of dangle it in front of you, but to actually finish it. But, I mean, they started. That's a good sign. You know, they already started the road works on the island - that's pretty much going on every day. So that's a good sign.

"I hope they finish everything they are supposed to do, and probably the next couple years, I would revisit coming back on the island. But right now the economy is too slow, and the biggest factor for that is we don't have enough people coming in."

Mr Fox said that while the economic impact from the redeveloped Deadman’s Cay airport will not be felt immediately, the expansion will allow more flights and airlift options, which are essential for bringing visitors to the island.

"If they actually come through and finish everything, even if they don't finish the terminal right when they finish the runway, at least we'll be able to get more airlift - maybe some of the local airlines like Western Air - and some of the other people who have private jets,” said Mr Fox.

"The reality is, it's going to take a little while for things to start picking up but, at the end of the day, we’ll be able to accommodate more airlift, more flights, and then eventually it'll start to really pick up. It's not going to happen instantly. But if it isn't in place, it's never going to happen."

Mr Fox added that tourism is the backbone of the Bahamian economy, and its effects ripple through all sectors.

"The thing is, at the end of the day, tourism is the number one industry in The Bahamas. And people don't think it, but it affects everything on the island. It's a trickle-down effect. So if this stuff would have been in place, the economy would have been better, you know. Everybody would have been in a better position right now,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr Fox and other Long Island business owners applied to stage a peaceful protest over the condition of the island’s economy, saying conditions at Deadman’s Cay Airport are “holding the island back”.