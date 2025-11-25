Man charged with stealing vehicle at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday for allegedly robbing another man of his vehicle at gunpoint and trying to force him to drink a suspicious liquid.

Police allege that Rashad Nottage, 38, while armed with a handgun, robbed Stephen Jones of a black 2011 Nissan Serena on Sir Milo Butler Highway around 11am on November 17.

The suspect, reportedly known to the victim, was accompanying him as he completed errands for a female companion.

During the trip, the defendant allegedly placed a gun against Jones’ head and demanded that he drink a liquid substance. The victim refused and, after a struggle, managed to escape from the vehicle.

Nottage was not required to enter a plea to an armed robbery charge before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Nottage was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on February 24, 2026.

Ryszard Humes represented the accused.