PM: The real work starts tomorrow

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Progressive Liberal Party’s Darron Pickstock defeated Free National Movement's Brian Brown in yesterday’s by-election, energising the Davis administration in a race some viewed as a referendum on its performance near the end of its term.
The closely watched contest was marked by high energy, spirited political campaigns, but low voter turnout, with 3,873 of nearly 8,000 registered voters casting ballots, according to unofficial results.
Some PLPs predicted victory early, well before the official tally, sending a clear message of confidence.
At the Golden Isles constituency office, the mood among supporters reflected that mix — mostly confident, at times anxious and worried, with supporters huddled together as reports trickled in from the field.
But, as the night progressed, the outcome became clear: Mr Picktock was the victor.
He won comfortably, securing 1,873 votes, followed by Mr Brown with 1,636. The Coalition of Independents’ Brian Rolle received 348 votes, while Independent candidate Karen Butler finished with 16.
Supporters quickly flocked to the PLP’s office in Golden Isles, staging motorcades, with some dancing in vehicles and along the streets, while others waved PLP flags and blowed horns in celebration.
Privately, several PLPs expressed disappointment over the low turnout, while many were especially surprised by the COI’s showing, already debating what it means for the challenges and opportunities ahead of the next general election.
Some even suggested that ground workers need to return to the field to understand why voter turnout fell short of expectations.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called the victory a ‘wonderful moment” for Golden Isles and thanked supporters for choosing a man that will get the job done.
“The real work starts tomorrow,” he told a crowd of energetic supporters at the PLP’s Golden Isles constituency office off Bacardi Road. “It ain’t long now,”
He acknowledged the race was not easy, but said nothing worth having comes without effort, praising supporters for pressing forward. He added that nothing is unattainable when the party remains united.
“One thing we knew is that we have to get our voters to the poll. Thank you all for that,” Mr Davis said. “Them other fellows ain’t get their voters out but that’s their business because we got ours out.”
Mr Davis urged PLP supporters to continue their work, noting that while much has been accomplished, there is still more work ahead.
He said walking and talking with Golden Isles residents made him realise that not everyone has felt the government’s economic gains, and he pledged to ensure that changes.
He also had a message for Mr Brown, thanking him for participating in democracy, adding that “nothing beats a failure without a try.”
“I suspect that he will try again…but he ought to have listened to papa (because) daddy put a beating on him,” he said, referring to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s advice to sit the race out.
Turning to Mr Pickstock, he urged him not to take the win for granted, but to continue working and earn the trust of his constituents.
Delivering his victory speech, Mr Pickstock thanked constituents for their trust while paying tribute to Mr Vaughn Miller, whose passing created the vacancy in the House of Assembly.
He said the win would not have been possible without the support of constituents and his family, pledging that the real work begins today.
He acknowledged that trust must be earned and promised to do so through consistency, by listening and working diligently for his constituents.
“When I walked through these streets, I met parents doing all they can to give their children a fair start. I met elders who thought and who have held this community together through quiet strength,” Mr Pickstock told supporters. “I met young people searching for opportunity and in every home, in every corner, I felt the same message - 'Stay close to us' is what they said to me. 'Stay close to us, Darren Pickstock. Work with us. Stand with us' and I promise you that that is exactly what I will do.”
This is the second by-election to go in the PLP’s favour since it assumed office.
Comments
bahamianson 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
The real work starts tomorrow…… comical. Yes, this is a new party that just got elected to office… I forgot. I could care less, just set me up with a high paying position in government.
Dawes 18 hours, 44 minutes ago
Wait so what work have they been doing for the last 4 years?
LastManStanding 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
So it turned out basically the way I thought it would. Low turnout, Coalition growing in strength and spoiling the result for one of the two parties. Granted I thought the FNM could've pulled off the unlikely upset but I'm not surprised the PLP retained the seat considering it is always difficult to pull off a by election victory in opposition.
That said I think it's clear most Bahamians are disgusted with the two party process. The next election will most likely be another low turnout match of who can lose the least. Coalition is very obviously gaining strength and I will be bold enough to predict that they will replace the weaker of the two parties once the boomers still living in the era of Pindling and the UBP die off in another few cycles. Playing the political game as a third party in this country is hell and Lincoln deserves a lot of credit for building something that is not only sticking around but managing to grow. Rome wasn't built in a day and political success doesn't come overnight, all across the world we are seeing parties formerly on the fringe get ushered into government so perseverance is key. The Coalitions time will come.
K4C 17 hours, 41 minutes ago
Each Bahamian owes about $35k for the national debt
Keep changing up from the PLP and FNM and watch it GROM higher
TalRussell 15 hours, 12 minutes ago
Firstly, let us all, extend congratulations. Darron Pickstock (PLP) won with 1,873 votes (48.36%). Brian Brown (FNM) received 1,636 votes (42.24%). Brian Rolle (Coalition of Independents) received 348 votes, and independent candidate Karen Butler received 16 votes. Within hours after the final Golden Isles many subdivisions votes got cast, counting of each polling station swiftly got under way and quick, quick tallying was announced. Neither the King of England's governing nor official opposition. had objected to the final count and graphs, pointing to an even wider swerve of support, away from both the two main parties. Statistically changes nothing upon "Victor" becoming House-seated! Both have failed to achieve a boost from 8000+ eligible to go vote Constituents' reluctance to support "either" which warns there's lots of turnaround chats "both" undertake --- not fall "Papa" Hubert's March 2026 Special Election. Tis a good bet* the King of England will be holding direct chats with His Majesty's Governor-General.
Sign in to comment
OpenID