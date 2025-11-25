PM: The real work starts tomorrow

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party’s Darron Pickstock defeated Free National Movement's Brian Brown in yesterday’s by-election, energising the Davis administration in a race some viewed as a referendum on its performance near the end of its term.

The closely watched contest was marked by high energy, spirited political campaigns, but low voter turnout, with 3,873 of nearly 8,000 registered voters casting ballots, according to unofficial results.

Some PLPs predicted victory early, well before the official tally, sending a clear message of confidence.

At the Golden Isles constituency office, the mood among supporters reflected that mix — mostly confident, at times anxious and worried, with supporters huddled together as reports trickled in from the field.

But, as the night progressed, the outcome became clear: Mr Picktock was the victor.

He won comfortably, securing 1,873 votes, followed by Mr Brown with 1,636. The Coalition of Independents’ Brian Rolle received 348 votes, while Independent candidate Karen Butler finished with 16.

Supporters quickly flocked to the PLP’s office in Golden Isles, staging motorcades, with some dancing in vehicles and along the streets, while others waved PLP flags and blowed horns in celebration.

Privately, several PLPs expressed disappointment over the low turnout, while many were especially surprised by the COI’s showing, already debating what it means for the challenges and opportunities ahead of the next general election.

Some even suggested that ground workers need to return to the field to understand why voter turnout fell short of expectations.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called the victory a ‘wonderful moment” for Golden Isles and thanked supporters for choosing a man that will get the job done.

“The real work starts tomorrow,” he told a crowd of energetic supporters at the PLP’s Golden Isles constituency office off Bacardi Road. “It ain’t long now,”

He acknowledged the race was not easy, but said nothing worth having comes without effort, praising supporters for pressing forward. He added that nothing is unattainable when the party remains united.

“One thing we knew is that we have to get our voters to the poll. Thank you all for that,” Mr Davis said. “Them other fellows ain’t get their voters out but that’s their business because we got ours out.”

Mr Davis urged PLP supporters to continue their work, noting that while much has been accomplished, there is still more work ahead.

He said walking and talking with Golden Isles residents made him realise that not everyone has felt the government’s economic gains, and he pledged to ensure that changes.

He also had a message for Mr Brown, thanking him for participating in democracy, adding that “nothing beats a failure without a try.”

“I suspect that he will try again…but he ought to have listened to papa (because) daddy put a beating on him,” he said, referring to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s advice to sit the race out.

Turning to Mr Pickstock, he urged him not to take the win for granted, but to continue working and earn the trust of his constituents.

Delivering his victory speech, Mr Pickstock thanked constituents for their trust while paying tribute to Mr Vaughn Miller, whose passing created the vacancy in the House of Assembly.

He said the win would not have been possible without the support of constituents and his family, pledging that the real work begins today.

He acknowledged that trust must be earned and promised to do so through consistency, by listening and working diligently for his constituents.

“When I walked through these streets, I met parents doing all they can to give their children a fair start. I met elders who thought and who have held this community together through quiet strength,” Mr Pickstock told supporters. “I met young people searching for opportunity and in every home, in every corner, I felt the same message - 'Stay close to us' is what they said to me. 'Stay close to us, Darren Pickstock. Work with us. Stand with us' and I promise you that that is exactly what I will do.”

This is the second by-election to go in the PLP’s favour since it assumed office.