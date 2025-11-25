Rick Fox announces election bid but doesn’t reveal party alignment

FORMER NBA player Rick Fox announced last night that he will run in the upcoming general election, ending weeks of speculation about a possible move into politics.

In a social media post, Mr Fox, who’s also an ambassador-at-Large, said his decision to enter frontline politics was driven by his passion for the country, adding that The Bahamas we all envision can no longer wait to become a reality.

“For months, I’ve been listening closely to the hopes and frustrations of my fellow Bahamians. One truth is clear: the future of The Bahamas will depend on the choices we make right now,” he wrote on Facebook.

“You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a more modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise. I share that vision.”

Mr Fox did not reveal whether he would run independently or with a political party , but recently told a Guardian radio host that he met with both major parties to discuss a possible candidacy.

He claimed that FNM leader Michael Pintard had been most aggressive in pursuing him.

As for why now, Mr Fox stressed the need to act quickly, warning that the country is running out of time to address key issues, including youth empowerment, efficient governance, innovation, healthcare, housing, and public safety.

“As a candidate and as a leader for the Bahamas I will demand transparency, honesty, integrity while demanding a level of excellence from all of us,” he said.





“This is bigger than party politics. This is The Bahamas versus the world.

Imagine a nation where every Bahamian feels secure, safe, empowered, and proud.

Where opportunity flows, innovation thrives, and our people shape the world from home.

More is on the way.”

Mr Fox, who has hinted about a run into politics, recently mocked politicians for showing up “as Action Heroes” only when elections are near.

In a Halloween-themed post, he said the “real scare” was that “someone had to die and a by-election had to be called before a single pothole got filled and a single road got paved” in Golden Isles.

The comments drew warnings from PLP supporters, according to Mr Fox, who claimed he should not have commented on the Golden Isles by-election due to his diplomatic stance.

However, Mr Fox pushed back, noting that “a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself” — a reference to non-resident Ambassador Sebas Bastian, who is contesting the Fort Charlotte seat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell appeared to rebuke him in an audio message last week, saying ambassadors serve the government that appoints them and that “the honorable course is clear” if they disagree with the authority that put them in office.