Vacation rental grants worsen long-term housing shortages

An Exuma tour operator yesterday asserted that the Government’s decision to offer $10,000 vacation rental grants has worsened Exuma’s housing shortage and made it difficult for businesses to recruit workers from other islands.

Rebecca Lightbourn, manager at Exuma Water Sports, said: “The housing is a struggle here. We - even as business owners - struggle to find quality employees because we can’t look at other islands to bring people in, because people have a tough time getting here.

She criticised the Government’s approach to providing grants for converting unused spaces into Airbnb rentals, saying the policy worsened the shortage of long-term affordable housing for workers.

“I do think there was a mistake late last year, or early this year, when Sandals closed and the Government, they came in and said, ‘We are going to be providing grants for people to make up that room shortage by converting your unused places to Airbnb.’ At the time it should have been, ‘If you want, you know, $10,000 or whatever put toward long-term rentals, we will help you do that’,” she added.

Ms Lightbourn said Exuma cannot compete with high-end vacation rentals when workers need stable, family-friendly accommodations.

“We in Exuma cannot; we can’t compete with these luxury home rentals and hotels that people want. What we do need are really good employees that sometimes need to come from Abaco or Nassau or Long Island, and they need to bring families. And they need decent housing,” said Ms Lightbourn.

Exuma tour operators believe the $100m redevelopment of Sandals Emerald Bay into a family-oriented Beaches resort will be a major boost for the island’s economy.

Ms Lightbourn said operators are eager to see Beaches Exuma open after more than a year without Sandals’ presence on the island.

She said the resort has long been the most powerful economic engine for local businesses, and the loss of its guests was felt across multiple sectors - from excursions to restaurants to transportation, even as Exuma continued to experience strong overall growth.

“We are very excited. We worked with Four Seasons back when they had families, and then we adjusted our business model when Sandals became couples-only. We were very fortunate that, being partnered with Sandals, our business did grow dramatically,” said Ms Lightbourn.

“And so, obviously, it was - I won’t say it was devastating, because overall the island itself has grown so much in the last 10 years, particularly the last five. But, of course, we do miss Sandals’ presence on the island for sure.”

Ms Lightbourn said her company began preparing months ago once Sandals confirmed plans to rebrand Emerald Bay as a family-oriented Beaches resort.

She added that the shift back to a family market will require adjustments for many tour operators, who have spent more than a decade catering to a couples-only clientele. Still, she said the industry has long anticipated the return of a major family resort brand and has been quietly reshaping products and staff to meet that demand.

“Once Sandals made that announcement a while ago, that they were going to do the rebranding, we began to position ourselves to be more ready for families,” said Ms Lightbourn.

She added that the island now attracts large family groups staying in expansive vacation homes, many of which “sleep 14, 16, even 20 people,” creating a strong existing base for family-focused excursions and activities.

“We’re excited and looking forward to it. We’ll have to work hard for the next year to make up for that extended period of time they were closed, but overall, we can’t wait until they’re here,” Ms Lightbourn said.

She added that the major concern for visitors and local operators remains the high cost and limited frequency of flights into Exuma.

“Airlift seems to be the number one issue that we regularly hear; how much it costs people to get here. And so, yes, we know that we are in dire need of more airlift, more frequent airlift, but also more affordable airlift,” Mr Lightbourn said.