Andros lodge’s Xmas closure on ‘really scary slow’ bookings

AN Andros fishing lodge will close for Christmas due to a “scary” slow season that its operator yesterday blamed on global economic forces.

Cheryl Bastian, proprietor of Swain’s Cay Lodge, said business volumes for the property - which re-opened at the beginning of this month - have been “extremely slow” especially in comparison to previous years. She added that colleagues across The Bahamas have voiced similar complaints.

“It’s really, really scary slow,” Ms Bastian said. “Typically it starts October. People start to trickle in. But November is usually pretty much a medium month. Like you could do well, and do about 40, 45 percent or even more, [for] some hotels. But in the fishing industry, for November, it's very slow. And I'm finding the same feedback from my colleagues in the industry in Andros and other islands.”

Noting that a Christmas closure is not normal for her lodge, Ms Bastian said she has made the decision to shut for the festive season. “We would have some families that might want to stay,” Ms Bastian said. “But even that, I'm not getting that inquiry. I had one or two inquiries, but it didn’t pan out. So even for Christmas, it's slow - very slow.

“I think one room sold. It's very slow. And I regret that I had sold that because you have to take care of them and, by the time you service everything, you really just break even. But Thanksgiving is normally; a slow period for the fishing industry. Once it opens in November, it goes until just before Thanksgiving, because Americans tend to like to be at home for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“So with the first part of November, usually the last part, early December, is usually a bit more vibrant. But I'm not finding that. So I've actually taken the decision to close for Christmas and give my staff and myself a break for a change.” Ms Bastian, explaining that her business his heavily reliant on US visitors, added that the downward turn in guests coming to her lodge may be due to the state of the US economy and uncertainty over policies such as Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“I think it's the global temperature, meaning the economic challenges in the United States that they're experiencing,” Ms Bastian said. “We are highly dependent upon them. And so if the regular fisherman is saving his money, and is uncertain about the economy, which is diving…. you know, I watched the television and saw reports about the economy down and unemployment is very high.

“They're saving their money, but they're going to save it because they're not certain of where everything is going. So I think that's impacting - the economic downturn in the US - that's one of the main reasons for us.” Ms Bastian praised the Government for its efforts to build the fishing industry, especially the fly fishing industry, through education initiatives as well as grant funding. However, she said more work and consistency is needed for the industry to thrive.

Denny Rankine, the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association's (BFFIA) vice-president, said business is starting to pick up for everyone in the industry. However, he added that while some fisherman and lodge owners may be busy right now, others are not “but that is normally the way it is”.

“I think if you look at the guys individually, some of them are pretty busy right now. Some are not, but that is normally the way it is. But I think things are starting to pick up for everyone,” he added. “I've spoken with a couple of the guys in the north right now, and they don't seem to be able to have enough hands to contribute.

“It all depends on who you speak with at any given time. Opinions would differ, but I think it's the same as it was last year... In general, I think as it is this year, things normally pick up around the week prior to Thanksgiving and into Thanksgiving. I think this is pretty normal.”