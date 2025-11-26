Defendant accused of stabbing man with kitchen knife claims self-defence

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of stabbing another man with a kitchen knife in Kemp Road earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Gerard Thompson, 34, stabbed Scott Major with a kitchen knife and injured him on November 10 during a physical confrontation.

Major was treated in hospital for his stab wounds.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr, claiming he acted in self-defence.

With no objection from prosecutor Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the court set Thompson’s bail at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

He returns to court for trial on February 16, 2026.