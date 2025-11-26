Freeport resident jailed for gun offences after trying to flee by boat

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FREEPORT man was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for firearm and ammunition possession.

Kemberson Homer appeared this week before Magistarte LaQuay Laing in Court Three. He was charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm.

The accused – who had reportedly attempted to flee by boat and was apprehended by Bahamian authorities – pleaded guilty

to all charges.

Magistrate Laing sentenced Homer to 30 months imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.