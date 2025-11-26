GB paint supplier holds 45th birthday celebration

A Grand Bahama-based paint supplier has celebrated its 45th anniversary with its annual ‘Colour Show’ that showcases the latest trends in home décor and design.

Paint Fair, which was founded in 1980 by Joan and Colin Davies, began as a family-run business born out of necessity. “My dad was a general contractor at the time,” said Lesley Davies-Baptista, the vendor’s president, “and he wanted to be able to get paint reliably. That’s how it was born.

“My parents worked through so much with the team here at Paint Fair, good times and bad, as we all know in Grand Bahama. And it’s truly a feat to achieve 45 years.”

This year’s Colour Show continued a tradition started decades ago by Mrs Davies and Anne Woodman. “What was amazing about my mom,” Ms Davies-Baptista recalled, “was that, despite the times, she and the team always looked for ways to do something new; to bring something better, to find inspiration…

“That is where the Colour Shows came from. So, on a personal level and for our team, it’s a blessing to continue that legacy, one grounded in customer service and deep gratitude for the Grand Bahama community.” Representatives from Pittsburgh Paints Company, Paint Fair’s long-standing partner, travelled to Grand Bahama for the celebration.

Carrie Erath, director of dealer marketing and operations at Pittsburgh Paints’ corporate office, said, “Eric and Lesley have been wonderful partners for several years now and we are excited to be back for another Colour Show.

“It’s a great event; there’s always an amazing turnout and incredible support from the community. There’s so much interest in what’s trending and new ideas for paint and colour. To see a community come together for this kind of event is just wonderful.”

Ms Erath also congratulated Paint Fair for its enduring legacy, calling the partnership “a reflection of mutual dedication to quality, creativity and customer service that stands the test of time”.

Attendees Abriel Ingram and Oral Turnquest, of Maximize Construction Company, said: “Tonight was a very interesting night. The presenters explained the different colour schemes and accents really well. We came in thinking paint was simple, but this show got our minds going, thinking about how to use new styles and finishes in our upcoming projects. All in all, it was a great night.”

As part of the 45th anniversary celebration, Paint Fair also announced a series of sales planned in the coming weeks through Christmas.

“There’s nothing easier or more affordable than changing the look of a space with paint,” said Ms Davies-Baptista. “And when it’s on sale, it’s even easier. We’re kicking things up a notch this year, because it’s 45 years and we want to thank our customers for their loyalty. We love helping Bahamians bring colour into their homes for the holidays. This is our home, and it’s a privilege to serve it with colour, inspiration and heart.”