Man admits to having underage sex and fathering child with 13-year-old girl

A MAN admitted to having sex with an underaged girl in the Berry Islands multiple times and fathering a child with her.

Jakyle Barry, 22, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Justice Renae McKay as part of a plea agreement.

Barry had sexual relations with the minor, whom he described as his “girlfriend”, between August 1, 2021, and April 31, 2022.

The girl was between the ages of 12 and 13 during the sexual misconduct. The child Barry fathered with her is now two years old.

Glendon Rolle, the defendant’s attorney, requested a social inquiry report to assist court in rendering an appropriate sentence.

Barry will return to court for sentencing on January 20, 2026.

Basil Cumberthatch was the prosecutor.