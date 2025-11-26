Over 5,000 register for free Upskill Bahamas courses

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

MORE than 5000 eligible Bahamians have registered for the free courses and certifications offered by the government’s online learning initiative, Upskill Bahamas.

The platform was launched last week and offers over 40 courses from more than 30 institutions, including Harvard, Oxford and Columbia.

Bahamians aged 16 and older can study technology, business, finance, health, marketing, hospitality, foreign languages, Artificial Intelligence, and skilled trades, earning certificates at no cost.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement yesterday that Bahamians have responded with enthusiasm, selecting courses such as Digital Marketing, Business Finance, and Artificial Intelligence. Users range from students eager to learn new skills to professionals looking to advance their careers, and entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their business plans and expertise.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted that many Bahamians are ready to close the possibility gap between their current skills and their potential. He noted that rapidly changing technology presents both challenges and opportunities, and that Upskill Bahamas will help users unlock new paths to success.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin, whose ministry leads the programme, said the platform offers courses tailored to the country’s diverse range of talents and interests, including options for those in tourism and agriculture, as well as caregivers, teachers, web designers, nail technicians and more. She added that Upskill represents a modern approach to supporting the country’s founding principles and mission.

Upskill Bahamas was first announced in the 2025/26 budget and is a key part of the Davis administration’s push to expand digital learning. Courses begin on 1 December. Enrolment is on a first-come, first-served basis, and applicants may choose multiple courses.



