PM hails jobless fall as sign economy growing

Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Government yesterday said the reduction in The Bahamas’ unemployment rate for the 2025 second quarter is a sign the country’s economy is moving in a “positive direction”.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, in a statement, said the drop in the unemployment rate to to 9.3 percent from 10.8 percent in the 2025 first quarter shows more Bahamians are finding work in construction, retail, hospitality and community services.

“The numbers show that more Bahamians are finding work and that the economy is continuing to move in a positive direction,” said Mr Davis. “This is the kind of growth people see every day when new buildings go up, hotels expand and businesses get busier.”

Mr Davis added that the Bahamas National Statistical Institute’s (BNSI) labour force survey showed fewer Bahamians are giving up on looking for work, asserting that this a sign that confidence in the job market is increasing.

“The report also shows something very important: The number of people who had given up looking for work has fallen by 64 percent. More Bahamians feel hopeful again and are confident enough to start job searching,” said Mr Davis.

He said the recent positive employment news is part of a bigger trend of economic improvement in The Bahamas, with international credit rating agencies upgrading The Bahamas’ outlook, investments across the islands, and major infrastructure projects creating more job opportunities.

“Across the country, the Government is pushing ahead with programmes focused on training, upskilling, small business support, and improvements to Family Island infrastructure. These efforts are helping people find work and creating pathways for Bahamians to build a better future,” said Mr Davis.

“While today’s numbers are encouraging, the Government understands that many families are still facing challenges. The Davis administration remains committed to helping Bahamians through cost-of-living pressures and making sure opportunity reaches every island and every community.”

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) labour force survey revealed that in the second quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate was 9.3 percent, down 1.5 percentage points from 10.8 percent in the first quarter. Both male and female unemployment contributed to this decline.

The total number of unemployed persons fell to 22,470, a decrease of 3,455 from the first quarter. The reduction in the number of unemployed was observed across multiple occupational and industry groups, including elementary occupations, craft and related workers/plant and machine operators and assemblers, and skilled agriculture and fishery workers.

At the industry level, declines in unemployment were seen in construction, wholesale and retail, community, social and personal services, and hotels and restaurants.

Male unemployment decreased from 12,630 to 10,690, a decline of 1.6 percentage points, while female unemployment fell from 13,295 to 11,780, a reduction of 1.3 percentage points.

Among youths, the unemployment rate was 20.3 percent, down 0.6 percentage points from the first quarter.

The number of discouraged workers, meaning persons who are without work and available to work but are not actively seeking employment because they are not optimistic about their chances of finding a job, was 2,270 in the second quarter - a decrease of 64 percent from the previous quarter.