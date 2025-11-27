Airport hotel developer in early 2026 selection

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Lynden Pindling International Airport’s (LPIA) operator is set to name the developer for its planned airport hotel in the 2026 first quarter, it was disclosed yesterday.

Vernice Walkine, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) president and chief executive, said interested parties have been given until February 2026 to submit proposals for the revived effort to develop a hotel with up to 240 rooms at Nassau’s main gateway.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Ms Walkine said a selection committee will review submissions before making a final decision and announcing the chosen developer.

“We've given developers until February of next year to submit their proposals. A selection committee will review them, decide which developer we want to work with, and we’ll be able to make that announcement some time in the first quarter of next year,” said Ms Walkine.

The project is part of NAD’s broader plan to enhance the airport experience and expand services for travellers. The airport hotel is expected to serve as a key amenity for tourists and business visitors, complementing ongoing improvements at LPIA aimed at increasing efficiency and capacity for both domestic and international traffic.

Speaking to the expansion plans, Ms Walkine said the process is progressing steadily and NAD executives are eager to see the project move forward, but provided no further updates on timelines.

“I don’t have any updates to share at this particular time. We have our Board meeting next week, so we’ll see where that leads us, but this is certainly something we’re very excited and anxious to get going. It’s a whole process, and for now, there are no further updates,” said Ms Walkine.

She said LPIA makes a significant impact on The Bahamas’ economy, supporting more than 9,400 jobs and contributing $60m to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually.

“The airport's most recent economic impact study indicated that LPIA generated more than 9,400 direct and indirect jobs, and contributed $60m to our national GDP,” said Ms Walkine.