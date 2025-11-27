Court hears officer’s testimony on vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime in Gibson trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE criminal trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and others resumed after a months-long delay yesterday with an officer testifying that he seized several vehicles suspected of being purchased with the proceeds of crime.

Mr Gibson, the former executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, has been on trial since November 2023, alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, former general manager, as well as Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. The charges relate to contracts awarded during Gibson’s tenure.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mackey said one vehicle — a champagne-coloured 2012 Toyota Previa — was recovered from the Hollywood Subdivision and towed from the premises. Another, a blue Mazda, was seized from a beauty salon in Montell Heights on May 30, 2024.

He also testified that two additional vehicles were recovered from Long Island, noting that some of the seized vehicles had been purchased by Elite Maintenance.

ASP Mackey said he served detention orders on Jerome Missick and Adrian Gibson. He told the court he arrested Gibson, identified him before the court, and noted that Gibson is the MP for Long Island.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Murrio Ducille, KC, asked whether he informed Missick of his rights during his arrest. The officer said he did and firmly denied any suggestion otherwise.

When Mr Ducille asked what evidence on paper incriminated Missick, ASP Mackey replied that there was a company Missick was associated with that he did not mention in his statement.

Regarding the two vehicles seized on Long Island, ASP Mackey agreed that Adrian Gibson, Joan Knowles, Jerome Missick, and Oak Bay Limited were all listed on the search warrants.

He said it was incorrect when Mr Ducille suggested that he had told the court that the day’s proceedings “amounts to nothing.”

The defence team includes Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Geoffrey Farquharson, Raphael Moxey, Ian Cargill, Ryan Eve, and Bryan Bastian.

Representing the Crown are Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean, and Rashied Edgecombe.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson presides over the case.