Crimson Tide defeat Golden Gophers 63-58

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Baha Mar Hoops tournament continued yesterday with the Women’s Pink Flamingo Championship game held at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 63–58.

Alabama opened the game strong and held a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, only to see Minnesota rally with a 26-point third quarter to take a 44-43 lead.

But the Crimson Tide regrouped in the final quarter, outscoring the Gophers 19-15 to reclaim control.

In the final 30 seconds it would be Alabama's junior guard Alancia Ramsey who hit the step back three to get the lead in the fourth and after two free throws, Alabama secured the title.

Forward Essence Cody led Alabama in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 4-of-5 at the foul line, earning championship game MVP honours. Teammate Jessica Simmons also added 18 points.

After the game, Cody spoke about the tournament and the team’s mindset. “I’m grateful to be here, just to play in this atmosphere,” she said, reflecting on playing in The Bahamas. “We came together as a team and kept our focus down the stretch.”

Her calm leadership and consistent play throughout the weekend helped steady Alabama when momentum wavered.

For Minnesota, guard Grace Grocholski also scored 18 points (7-of-14 FG, 1-of-1 FT), though the Gophers fell short down the stretch.

Team shooting was a deciding factor. Alabama connected on 39 per cent overall and 42 per cent from three-point range, while Minnesota managed 34 per cent overall and 35 per cent from beyond the three-point line. On the boards, Alabama held a 42-34 rebounding edge.

The Gophers had advanced to the Baha Mar final by defeating the South Florida Bulls 57-45 earlier in the tournament.

The tournament win capped a perfect run for Alabama, which entered the game 6-0 and earlier in the tournament had defeated the Harvard Crimson 80–60.

With the championship, the Crimson Tide improves to 7-0 on the season and sits atop the standings in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), though conference play has yet to begin.

The loss drops Minnesota to 5-2 overall.