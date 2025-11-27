Crowdfunded restaurant in seventh New Providence site

By Annelia Nixon

A Bahamian restaurant chain that was crowdfunded via the now-defunct ArawakX platform has opened its seventh New Providence location via a Delaporte franchise.

Iko Patton, a veteran of 20 years in the food and beverage industry, is Tropical Gyros’ latest franchisee at a location which employs eight persons after opening in the third week in June 2025.

“It's always a pleasure to be able to sit and speak about the growth of the company, the strides we have made and, more importantly, how Bahamians now have the opportunity to move from being employees into employers through our franchise opportunities,” Chef Kevin Culmer, Tropical Gyro’s founder and chief executive, said yesterday.

“As most people are aware, Tropical Gyros was founded in 2015 at the World IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) world relays. We've gone through a huge growth over the past ten years. This year makes ten years since we actually, you know, came up with the idea, and it's been a battle. I won't say it's been easy. It's been difficult.”

Once it was determined he had the ability to support multiple locations, Mr Culmer said he decided to offer franchise opportunities to Bahamians at affordable rates. “And so therefore we embarked on our next phase of development, which was to offer franchise opportunities to Bahamians,” he added.

“We have seen the influx of the American franchise restaurants into this country; all of the major ones. We know the names. And when you sit down and look at the cost to try to purchase one of those franchises, you read that it's out of reach for many, many Bahamians. So what we decided to do with Tropical Gyros was to offer this opportunity to Bahamians at a very, very affordable rate where persons that were not considered part of the elite financial class of the country would still be able to afford a Tropical Gyros franchise.”

“And so we launched our first franchise in 2024 on Prince Charles Drive. That franchisee has a second location now on Soldier Road West, closer to Blue Hill Road.” Having begun in Tropical Gyro food truck, Mr Patton has seen the franchise and relationships with customers grow. He said customer service is key, and is dedicated to taking Tropical Gyros to the next level through quality customer service.

“I've been inside the food and beverage industry for almost 20 years now…” Mr Patton said. “I understand the importance of tourism. I understand the importance of service; customer service. I understand the importance of paying attention to small details. And it's always my motto, in anything I do, to make sure that my staff know don't give my guests anything that you won't eat or you won't want. That's key. I work really hard. I understand what it takes to put in the hard work.”

Mr Culmer said the Delaporte location was strategically placed, attracting persons from Westridge, Sandyport and other nearby communities. Mr Patton added that Delaporte was one of the only areas that did not have a Tropical Gyros restaurant, noting that those who live in the surrounding communities have few restaurant options.

Mr Patton also took into consideration the needs of community members, stating that persons in the Delaporte area are health conscious and often in search of affordable and healthy food options.

“I could guarantee you one thing. Every day they open a shop, I will see somebody either going to the gym or coming from the gym,” Mr Patton said. “So the health aspect is a serious aspect in the back here. People are really taking their health very serious in the back here. And they want something that they can eat at an affordable price, and also get to the gym and not too heavy. And we offer that.

“I choose this area because there's nothing here that's grounded for that type of recipe. And I'm being graduated a lot of times from different customers that walk in the store saying, ‘I'm so happy that you're in the back here right now’. They love it. They glad we came here, and they like what we provide for them.

“Like he [Mr Culmer] said, the western district is a whole different ball game. It is very much so different. You have to understand the guests that come here, and they prefer quality. And the money is never a problem with the people in this neighbourhood. It's more quality and service, and I think I provide that.

“This is my first time coming out and actually bringing the brand Tropical Gyros in the Delaporte area. The reason why I choose this area is because, basically, the people in this community right now are more into health, you know, more health conscious people. And Tropical Gyros provides that. The junk is so convenient in The Bahamas, and here in this, this brand, we offer a taste of healthiness with grilled food for a longer living and a longer lasting living. So it's something I want to be a part of, something I love to do. And I think we're going to move forward. I think we're going to move this brand to another level.”

Mr Patton said the franchise opportunity came about through a mutual friend of his and Mr Culmer.

“When I first initially started, I was a client coming inside the Tropical Gyros store, ordering the food. I tasted the food, fell in love with it, came back again and again and again,” Mr Patton said. “And then through a friend of mine, mutual friend of ours, the opportunity arises that there's a chance for a franchise. And I spoke to Kevin, and we fast forward. I'm here today. It's a beautiful opportunity for all Bahamians. And I'm a pure example that it can happen because I came from nothing.”

Mr Culmer said while the Food Truck is mainly used for pop-up events and catering, it is a possibility that it will be sent to Freeport where Tropical Gyros once had a physical presence.