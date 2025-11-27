Early Christmas for Woodcock Primary as Disney donates gifts to students

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HOLIDAY cheer came early for some children in New Providence as Disney Cruise Line donated gifts to students at Woodcock Primary, bringing the spirit of giving to the Bain and Grants Town community.

Students received a Disney memory card game, a backpack and a Pluto plush toy as part of Disney Cruise Line’s holiday outreach, which also includes visits to Eleuthera and Abaco. Joey Gaskins, Regional Public Affairs Director for Disney Cruise Line, said the effort reflects the company’s long-standing partnership with The Bahamas.

“We’ve had a long-standing commitment to our community around four pillars –– culture, conservation, community, and specifically when it comes to young people,” Mr Gaskins said.

Disney Cruise Line’s broader investments include significant support for Junior Junkanoo, Junior Achievement, and exposure to Disney creatives, as well as playground upgrades and sporting equipment across South and Central Eleuthera. The cruise line also provides textbooks annually for all primary students in those districts and partners with Aubrey Sayle Primary and the Ranfurly Home for Children in New Providence.

Disney chose Woodcock Primary because of its proximity to the port, allowing volunteers to engage directly with students and experience the community first-hand.

Woodcock Primary principal Roberta Scott said the donation makes a meaningful difference for students who may not otherwise experience a Disney visit.

“They wouldn’t really have the experience of travelling to Orlando or travelling to Disney World, so Disney World has come to them this morning, and we are forever grateful,” she said.

Ms Scott noted the school has an enrolment of about 269 students and said corporate partnerships help fill gaps government cannot meet on its own.

Woodcock Primary’s principal underlined the importance of corporate donations and partnerships such as Disney Cruise Line’s donation, alligning with their mission statement “to cater to the entire child”, considering that not every child will get a gift on Christmas Day.

“Last year, we purchased a gift for every student, we put it under the Christmas tree, and they were able to come and pick a gift,” Ms Scott explained. “So now, with Disney partnering with us, it would lessen our financial burdenm and everyone would leave with a smile on their face.”

Volunteers from Disney joined the visit, including photographer Nicole Teng, who said she was eager to help “spread the magic and joy of Disney,” and entertainment hostess Lilia Gutierrez.

“It’s wonderful to give back to the communities we visit and bring a little Disney magic to the children,” Ms Gutierrez said.