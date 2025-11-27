Immigration deports 105 haitians in year’s largest repatriation

THE Department of Immigration yesterday carried out its largest deportation operation of the year, repatriating 105 Haitian nationals to Cap-Haïtien on a chartered flight from Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The group included 84 men and 21 women. The flight departed at 10.02am, according to officials.

The operation was led by Chief Immigration Officer Bianca Rolle-Thomas of the Deportation Unit, with support from Chief Immigration Officers Shanori Francis and Philize Rolle-Ellis of the Enforcement Unit. Officials said all protocols were followed to ensure the process was conducted in an orderly and humane manner.

The deportations follow court proceedings on Tuesday, when 29 Haitian nationals and one Jamaican national appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on immigration offences, including illegal landing, overstaying, possession of fraudulent documents and attempting to mislead an immigration officer. Fines ranged from $300 to $3,000, with sentences between three months and one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

All individuals were ordered to be transferred to Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of their sentences.

The department continues to urge the public to report suspected immigration violations to its hotline at 604-0249 or 604-0171/2.