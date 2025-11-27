KEITH ROYE II: Making the digital frontier our own ‘extended reality’

Across the globe, businesses are embracing a new digital frontier that blends the physical and virtual worlds to redefine how we work, learn and connect. This frontier is known as Extended Reality (XR), a term that includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). While these technologies were once associated mainly with gaming or entertainment, they are now driving innovation in business operations, training and customer engagement.

From the boardroom to the construction site, XR is changing how companies think about efficiency and experience. Imagine a Bahamian architect using a headset to walk clients through a virtual model of a new resort in Exuma before the first block is laid. Or picture a tourism operator in Nassau using AR to give visitors an interactive historical tour through Bay Street. These scenarios are no longer futuristic; they are happening right now.

At its core, XR enhances understanding and collaboration. Businesses can visualise data, simulate environments and train employees in realistic yet risk-free digital spaces. In industries such as aviation, healthcare and hospitality - all vital to the Bahamian economy - this means improved safety, reduced costs and better service outcomes.

For example, a local airline could use VR simulations to train ground staff on emergency procedures without disrupting real operations. Similarly, hotel teams could practice guest interactions in immersive, multilingual environments, preparing them to meet the expectations of diverse travellers. The advantage lies not only in reducing training expenses but also in improving retention and performance.

Beyond training, XR offers new pathways for marketing and customer engagement. A real estate agent in Abaco could host a virtual property tour, allowing potential buyers abroad to experience island living without stepping on a plane. For entrepreneurs, this opens new opportunities to reach global audiences and attract investment, both of which strengthen the country’s digital and creative economies.

Across the world, major corporations such as BMW, Accenture and Walmart are integrating XR into daily operations. These examples show that immersive technologies can drive measurable results - from shorter product development cycles to improved employee engagement. For The Bahamas, embracing XR could help small businesses compete internationally by offering experiences that go beyond geographical boundaries.

Of course, adoption comes with challenges. High implementation costs, limited access to local expertise and the need for strong Internet connectivity are hurdles that must be addressed. Yet these challenges also present opportunities for Bahamian technology firms, universities and innovators to build local capacity and develop XR-driven solutions tailored to our context.

In the long term, integrating XR into the national business landscape could stimulate job creation, skills development and diversification of the economy. As industries evolve, new roles will emerge - XR designers, 3D modellers, simulation trainers and virtual content specialists. This aligns with the country’s broader vision of becoming a technology-forward economy where creativity and innovation drive growth.

The convergence of technology and imagination has always been a powerful catalyst for progress. Extended Reality is not simply about wearing a headset; it is about expanding how we see, learn and operate. For The Bahamas, it offers a chance to move beyond traditional limitations and position itself as a leader in immersive innovation within the Caribbean.

In a world where digital experiences increasingly define competitive advantage, the question for Bahamian businesses is no longer if XR will reshape operations but how quickly we can adapt to make it our own.

• NB: About Keith

Keith Roye II is a highly analytic and solutions-driven professional with extensive experience in software development. He holds a BSc in computer science and his career includes leading and delivering global software projects in various industries in The Bahamas and the US.