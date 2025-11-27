Man stabbed by roommate during confrontation becomes country’s latest murder victim

A 25-year-old man was allegedly fatally stabbed by his roommate early yesterday in a confrontation that turned deadly inside their Hepburn Estates apartment, becoming the country’s latest murder victim.

Police were called to the Cowpen Road community around 3am and found the victim unresponsive with a stab wound to the upper left chest near the armpit.

Preliminary reports indicate the roommates got into a heated argument after the 32-year-old suspect threw the victim’s belongings outside. The dispute escalated, and after the victim stepped onto the porch, the roommate allegedly went inside, retrieved a sharp object and stabbed him in the torso.

The victim managed to walk a short distance before collapsing near the apartment door.

Police have taken a 32-year-old man into custody. They did not release his identity.

Relatives described the victim as humble and sweet but were too distraught to speak at length yesterday.

According to The Tribune’s records, this killing brings the national murder count to 73 for the year.