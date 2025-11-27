Mitchell tells diplomats to do the ‘honourable thing’ as Fox confirms election bid

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AS Ambassador-at-Large Rick Fox moves ahead with plans to run in the next general election, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell yesterday reaffirmed that diplomats who cannot fully support the government’s mandate should “know what must be done.”

Mr Mitchell doubled down on earlier remarks about ambassadorial conduct, and his dismissal of Opposition Leader Michael Pintard’s repeated claims involving passports and Bahamasair, in a statement issued yesterday.

On the matter of diplomats, Mr Mitchell restated that it is a long-established convention for all ambassadors to tender their resignations when a new administration is confirmed — even when the same party is returned to office. He stressed that the rule is neither new nor unusual.

“An ambassador represents the government, its policies, and its positions abroad,” he said. “If at any time an ambassador finds himself or herself unable to faithfully carry out that mandate because of differences of opinion with the appointing authority, the honourable course of action is clear. No instruction is required; honourable people know what must be done in such circumstances.”

While he did not name Mr Fox, the renewed comments come after the ambassador publicly declared his intention to seek elected office while still holding his diplomatic post.

Turning to claims involving passports and Bahamasair, Mr Mitchell called the allegations false and harmful.

“A particular public official continues to repeat claims that have been proven false, doing no favours to the public, the country, or himself,” he said. “This behaviour serves only to undermine trust and sow unnecessary confusion. He should cease and desist immediately.”

He added that the Progressive Liberal Party has now asked Mr Pintard to either present evidence or withdraw the claims.

“If he or anyone within his ranks possesses actual evidence to substantiate these allegations, then they should present it without delay,” he said. “Otherwise, the responsible and honourable thing is to withdraw these claims.”

Mr Mitchell said the ministry remains focused on its mandate, adding: “We will continue to uphold the standards expected of us by the Bahamian people.”