New Providence parades get $500,000 boost as Kalik named official sponsor

IN an effort to keep the heart and sound of Junkanoo parades alive, Kalik has signed a deal worth over $500,000 to become the official alcoholic beverage sponsor of Junkanoo in New Providence.

The multi-year partnership, signed yesterday with the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Culture and the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC), will run from 2025 to 2029. Kalik is a product of Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL). During a press conference, CBL brand manager Carlos Sands said the sponsorship will cover the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades, as well as official festivals and related events.

“We believe that wherever there is Junkanoo, it's only fitting that Kalik, the sound of the cowbell is there beat for beat,” he said. “This isn't just sponsorship. It's a partnership that goes deeper than any other beverage brand out there. Kalik and Junkanoo have a connection built over decades.”

Officials noted that Kalik’s brand story was influenced by the late Tyrone Fitzgerald, a Bahamian musician and songwriter, who helped create the beverage’s brand in its early years.

NJC chairman Andrew Pinder said the partnership provides stability for the committee. He added that the funds will enhance the parades and support the practice rush sponsored by Kalik on December 1.

Minister of Youth Mario Bowleg described the period as transformative for Junkanoo, saying officials are working to make it a year-round cultural industry. He encouraged other corporate businesses to sponsor Junkanoo parades.

“We speak about New Providence right now, but it's definitely important that all corporate sponsors come on board to understand the importance of us preserving our heritage,” Mr Bowleg said.

“When it comes to Junkanoo, I think it's the number one Junkanoo festival that is supported by all Bahamians. For order for it to survive, the government alone cannot be the one to fund this. That's why today's signing is a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage.”