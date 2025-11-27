Sands predicts boundary changes ‘with PLP interest’ but warns gerrymandering will fail

KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) chairman Dr Duane Sands said he “expects” any potential constituency boundary changes to be made “with PLP interest” as the country awaits the Boundaries Commission’s report.

He warned that “gerrymandering has not been an effective tool” in The Bahamas for decades, saying he is unfazed by talk of possible changes. However, he cautioned that “if you advantage one, you will probably disadvantage the other.”

“Let them do what they will — it ain’t gonna change anything,” Dr Sands said, adding that the party “will take note.”

Golden Isles — the site of a recent by-election —is expected to be one of the constituencies that will be split, along with Killarney.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, in July 2025, said “one or two” New Providence constituencies may require an “anxious look”. As opposition leader in 2021, he named Golden Isles and Killarney as constituencies needing boundary adjustments.

When asked whether the recent by-election results — where Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate and former senator Darron Pickstock defeated FNM candidate Brian Brown — could influence potential changes, Dr Sands said the party would not engage in speculation.

“We can theorise a lot of things about what the final commission report will look like, what the timing of the general election will be,” he said. “But once it is tabled, we will look at it and we will respond.”

Dr Sands said the FNM has not been given any indication of when the report will be presented, adding that its timing is solely at the discretion of the prime minister. He described this authority as a “trump card” historically used by sitting leaders.

“I don’t think that that is necessarily in the best interest of the Bahamian people,” he said. “Moving forward, the concept of a fixed election date is something that has tremendous popular appeal.” He asserted that an FNM administration led by Michael Pintard would implement such reform.

Dr Sands said the party was “very pleased” with Mr Brown’s showing in the by-election despite the loss, and believes the candidate is well-positioned for the general election.

“Whether it’s four months from now or 10 months from now, we are confident that Brian Brown will be the Member of Parliament for Golden Isles,” he said, adding that the party has learned lessons from the race but remains focused on the upcoming national vote.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper dismissed concerns that the PLP’s victory stemmed from low voter turnout. Just over 3,000 voters participated out of 7,900 on the register.

Mr Cooper said Golden Isles residents who were eligible and “minded” to vote made their decision clear, selecting Mr Pickstock as their representative “for the next several months”.

He expressed confidence in the newly sworn-in MP, saying the result reflected a “show of confidence in the leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party” and its candidate.

“We are thankful for the people who came out, who voted, who exercised their right to vote,” Mr Cooper said. “This is a great democracy, and I am delighted that the Bahamian people have engaged in the process. And Darron Pickstock, in the official vote, took home more than 50 percent of the vote.”