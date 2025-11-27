Unions slam pay rise as ‘crumbs’ with some workers receiving nothing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

UNION leaders are slamming the government’s salary increase rollout for some public officers, with one president calling it “crumbs” and others saying some workers received nothing at all.

Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson told The Tribune yesterday that he has been inundated with calls from disappointed employees, including police officers, support staff, finance and accounting staff.

“I am trying to wrap my head around what the government is doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Union of Teachers president (BUT) president Belinda Wilson described the pay increases — which she said ranged from $150, $200 and $341 — as “crumbs” and urged teachers to stay tuned for possible industrial action.

Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) president Deron Brooks said some members of his union received increases, while others did not.

“These payments were not as a result of any union negotiations, but our members come to us for answers but unfortunately we cannot provide any definitive info on short notice from usually reliable avenues available to us,” he said.

Officials in the Davis administration could not be reached for further explanation.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis declined to comment, directing The Tribune to Labour Minister Pia Glover Rolle, who did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

The payment, issued to workers excluded from earlier adjustments, provides at least two increments, retroactive to September, with exact amounts varying by category.

The move follows widespread protests in October over delayed increases and a reported lack of clarity on how the raises would be applied.

Officials said the move is intended to narrow gaps between public service pay and the wider public sector and noted base-pay gains of 8 to 31 percent over four years, with a 19 percent rise for college graduates, including graduate nurses and teachers.

Phase one focused on middle management at the end of June; phase two covers the remainder of the service.

However, union leaders said they were unclear if the exercise was completed considering that not all civil servants received the payments.

Mr Brooks said he contacted the department’s human resources section to determine the criteria for those who qualified for the payment, but was referred to the accounts section, which said the matter was handled by the Treasury.

He said finance representatives could not confirm whether the exercise was complete or if those who did not receive any payment today would get it in December, the previously announced date.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wilson called for clarity on how the amounts were calculated, noting that many workers have been calling and messaging to express their disappointment.

She said frustration was particularly high among those aware that other civil servants received $3,000 or more, with payments retroactive to September 2024.

“We still await the written response from the Prime Minister on the list of items, inclusive of the salary increase and the space on the salary review,” she said.

She also urged members to complete the union’s survey on industrial action or a potential strike vote, adding theat Friday’s poll will determine the way forward.

Mr Ferguson, for his part, criticised the government for favouring permanent secretaries and other senior servants over lower-level public servants.

He said his union had been pushing for back pay to be consistent for all employees.