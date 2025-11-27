Woman allegedly found with a loaded gun in her purse granted $7,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail on Tuesday after she was allegedly found with a loaded gun in her purse on Plantol Street last week.

Prosecutors allege that Natasha Henderson-Sands, 42, was found with a black Austria Glock 23 .40 pistol containing four rounds of ammunition when officers stopped her while she was standing among a group of people at about 9pm on November 22.

Henderson-Sands pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Her bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties. She must surrender her travel documents as a condition of bail.

She returns to court for trial on February 19 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case.