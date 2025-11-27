Xavier’s Lower School and St Thomas More take initial leads in Catholic Diocesan Primary Basketball championship series

THE Xavier's Lower School Giants and St Thomas More Sparks took the initial lead in their Catholic Diocesan Primary Schools 2025 basketball best-of-three championship series.

On Tuesday at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, the Giants held off the St Francis/Joseph Shockers 15-13 to move one game closer to repeating as the girls' champions, while the Sparks stunned the defending champions St Francis/Joseph Shockers 14-4 to take the upperhand in the boys' championship.

In the battle for third place, the St Cecilia's Strikers knocked off St Thomas More 9-2 in the girls' game and Xavier's edged out St Cecilia's 17-16 in the boys' game.

Game two in all series will be played today at Loyola Hall, starting at 4pm. If necessary, the third and deciding games in all series will take place on Friday.

Sparks 14, Shockers 4

Brian Bullard scored more points than all of St Francis/Joseph to lead St Thomas More to a huge victory in game one of the boys' championship.

Kamrin Lewis scored three points and Clarado Mackey got the only other point for St Francis/Joseph in the loss.

Giants 17, Strikers 16

Kyle Rolle scored eight and Carren Matt had four as Xavier's Lower School clinched the first victory in the boys' consolation third place game.

Zion Paul had five and Coltin Forbes added four in the loss.

Giants 15, Shockers 13

In a keenly contested matchup, Xavier's Lower School got tested, but still prevailed in game one of the girls' championship.

J’Lynn Bain scored nine and Elisha Dovanelonte had four points in the win.

Paris Johnson scored six and Jameah McKenzie added four in the loss.

Strikers 9, Sparks 2

Alicia Smith scored four in the win for St Cecilia's in the girls' third-place game.

Tanaz Davis scored two in a losing effort for St Thomas More.