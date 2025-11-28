Bail breach fine while waiting gun possession trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for alleged firearm possession was fined yesterday for failing to sign in at his local police station.

David Bain Jr, 31, who is on bail for charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, failed to sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station for 18 days between September 15 and November 15.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Bain was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine or face a three-month prison term. He was warned to take greater care in following his bail conditions or risk having them revoked.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the matter.