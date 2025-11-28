Great Commission serves Thanksgiving feast as founder honoured for 38 years of service

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

GREAT Commission Ministries marked Thanksgiving yesterday by serving meals to residents who might otherwise go without, continuing a tradition that has anchored its mission for nearly four decades.

The organisation aimed to feed up to 1,000 people this year.

The luncheon doubled as a tribute to founder Bishop Walter Hanchell, honoured for 38 years of work supporting the homeless, hungry and disenfranchised through feeding initiatives and a network of social support programmes.

GCM executive director Dr Tamalia Gibson, his daughter, thanked supporters for rallying around her father after he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “He has so much to do still, the work is great, and we thank God for him,” Dr Gibson said.

Lynden Nairn presented Bishop Hanchell with a plaque recognising his decades of service and his willingness to “do what most people turn their backs on — serving the poor, homeless and hungry.” He told the crowd: “How many of you know that during all that time he has not had his eyes on receiving a reward from man, but rather from a heavenly reward,” prompting applause.

GCM office manager Iris Deveaux said Bishop Hanchell’s commitment to vulnerable families has long defined the organisation. She recalled how he regularly brought meals to widowed single mothers and children. “Bishop Hanchell would take lunch and sometimes a drink every day to the people he came across while driving around Nassau,” she said. She described one memory of him rolling up his trousers during heavy flooding so he could carry groceries to families in need.

Bishop Hanchell said he was moved by the unexpected tribute. “I came here just to celebrate with my people — the people that God has called me to serve, that I love, that I sacrifice,” he said, noting that he had been delivering food earlier in the day, with his last stop on Market Street.

Dr Gibson said GCM remains determined to push through rising challenges, believing a “shift” is emerging in public awareness and generosity. “More people are becoming aware of what’s needed at Great Commission Ministries — our biggest needs are groceries, meat and money — and we rely on kind-hearted donors to keep this great work going,” she said. “There are many whose cupboards are empty that Great Commission is able to fill.” She added that GCM’s delivery trucks reach elderly and disabled residents, “covering all bases”.

She encouraged the public to support GCM’s upcoming fundraiser, HopeFest, scheduled for December 6 at Collins House, calling it an opportunity for people to “laugh, relieve some stress and enjoy themselves.”

GCM maintains a register of people needing assistance and allows residents to schedule grocery collection through its website. Dr Gibson did not provide the total cost of the Thanksgiving initiative, describing it only as “great,” but she thanked partners such as Baha Mar, SMG Construction and Bahamas Striping Group for contributions that are often non-monetary but essential.

Attendees spoke of gratitude and resilience as they headed into the holiday season. Warren Arnold said that despite economic strain, giving thanks is important. “We must not just give God thanks on one specific day — we ought to give him thanks at all times,” he said.

Cambridge Cooper, from West Grand Bahama, said he felt encouraged by the ministry’s outreach. “No man, no man, God is good. I’m thankful, I’m straight,” he said.

Ricky Thurston said the luncheon offered relief during a difficult stretch and praised Bishop Hanchell’s efforts. “I thank God for him because there’s some children who may have nothing to eat,” he said. “I take it one day at a time… sometimes I can get little jobs here and there to provide my needs.”