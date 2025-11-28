Man granted bail after alleged assault with Guinness bottle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been granted $6,000 bail after he allegedly injured a woman and intentionally damaged her phone and car tyres earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Everton Wright, 41, assaulted Denisha Roberts with a Guinness bottle and damaged her iPhone 12 screen, along with the four tyres and licence plate of her white 2009 Suzuki Swift on Charles Avenue on November 16.

Wright allegedly injured Ms Roberts again on Cordeaux Avenue that same day.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous instrument, damage, and causing harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

With no objection from the prosecution, bail was granted at $6,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his conditions, Wright must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station on the last Sunday of each month.

He is due back in court for trial on March 10, 2026.

Levan Johnson represented him.