Senior executives of Scotiabank pay visit to Prime Minister

SENIOR Scotiabank executives visited The Bahamas last week to reaffirm the institution’s commitment to the country and the wider Caribbean, a region the bank says remains central to its international growth strategy.

Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head International and Global Transaction Banking, and Jabar Singh, President and CEO of Scotiabank Colpatria and Head of Caribbean and Central America, led the strategic visit, which underscored the importance of collaboration between global and regional leadership in accelerating innovation and client-focused solutions.

The executives, joined by Roger Archer, Scotiabank Vice President and Country Head, met with Prime Minister Philip Davis, senior government officials, and business leaders. Their discussions focused on economic opportunities, financial inclusion, and sector development, reinforcing Scotiabank’s view of itself as a trusted partner in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean.

Mr Singh highlighted the region’s significance within the bank’s global priorities. “The Caribbean is not just part of our footprint—it is core to our growth strategy,” he said. “We are channeling incremental capital, expanding digital capabilities, and building partnerships that drive sustainable development and financial inclusion. This region offers unique opportunities, and our ambition is to grow alongside our clients, supporting sectors that power economic progress such as real estate, hospitality, and energy transformation.”

The visit also emphasised the strength of Scotiabank’s people and culture, with meetings involving frontline staff and branch teams focused on talent development, collaboration, and delivering strong client experiences across the Caribbean.

Mr Archer outlined the bank’s priorities for The Bahamas. “Looking ahead, we are accelerating digital transformation and operational modernisation to deliver faster, simpler, and more accessible banking services. Another key priority is supporting The Bahamas’ energy transition—a critical step toward meeting 2030 climate goals—by partnering with industry leaders to create sustainable solutions that reduce costs and enhance resilience across the archipelago.”

He noted that Scotiabank has been part of the Bahamian community for 70 years and said the visit reaffirms the bank’s commitment to continue innovating, investing, and growing with its clients and communities.

The visit concluded on November 19.