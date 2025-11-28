Winter residents launch petition over ‘golf crisis’ as last GB course cuts hours

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

As the once-strong golf industry has diminished to the point of near collapse in Freeport, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Knowles says the island’s lack of an operational golf course has become a serious concern for both winter residents and locals.

The Reef Golf Course, which is part of the Grand Lucayan Resort property and the only functional course, has reduced its operations to weekends only. Golfers can now play solely on Saturdays and Sundays.

Concerned winter residents, particularly from Canada, have described the situation as a “golf crisis” on the island and have launched a petition calling for intervention. The current situation is troubling for the large number of seasonal visitors who traditionally choose Grand Bahama specifically for its golfing amenities.

When contacted on Thursday, the Chamber president said he is aware of the petition but has not seen it and does not know what it entails.

“Obviously, you know, winter residents come down specifically to be able to play golf in Freeport, and to not have a golf course available to them, and as well to the local full-time residents of Grand Bahama, is a serious challenge,” he said.

Of the six golf courses once operating on the island, Mr Knowles said the Reef Golf Course is the only functioning one.

“The golf course is owned by the hotel. So, I mean if the hotel is closed, it's hard to see how they are going to continue to operate the golf course during this period if they don't have staff,” he said.

Mr Knowles said he would prefer to see the course remain accessible to the public for as long as possible.

“As a golfer myself, I would love to know they keep the golf course open for as long as possible until they have to do whatever renovations to it that they need to do,” he said.

In May, the Davis administration signed a heads of agreement with Concord Wilshire for the sale of the Grand Lucayan property. The new owners announced plans for an $827 million redevelopment of the resort, including transforming the golf course into a new Greg Norman Signature Championship Golf Course.

The lack of information surrounding the future of the last operational course—due to uncertainties tied to the sale of the resort—has added to frustrations. With recreational options dwindling, winter residents argue the situation is affecting tourism, local sports activity, and the overall appeal of the island for those who typically spend winters here. They hope that presenting a petition to government and tourism officials will prompt intervention or at least provide clarity on the fate of the remaining golf facility.

Chamber president Knowles is concerned about the lack of golfing facilities on the island, describing the situation as “critical.”

“We had six and a half one time ago,” he said. “Sometimes these things happen in life.”

“I don't even know at this point who owns the hotel legally, whether it's the Concord Wilshire or the government or some combination of the two. So I wouldn't even know who to approach on the matter,” he said.

“If it's the government, I would hope that they would find a way to keep it open in the interim. I would like to think that they would want to keep it open in the interim.”

Mr Knowles believes there may be about 100 local golfers on the island.

“I don't know, that would be my guess. But it's a difficult situation,” he said.