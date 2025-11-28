Woman accused of stealing more than $12,000 granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of stealing more than $12,000 from a medical centre on Thompson Boulevard over a six-year period.

Prosecutors allege that Marva Thompson, 60, stole $12,820.45 while employed at the OBGYN medical centre between June 24 2015 and October 20 2021.

She pleaded not guilty to six counts of stealing by reason of employment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom raised no objection to bail, which was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

Thompson is scheduled to return to court for trial on February 2 2026.

Bjorn Ferguson represented her.