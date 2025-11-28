'Zero intention of stepping down'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AMBASSADOR-at-Large Rick Fox said yesterday he has no plans to resign despite Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell’s call for diplomats who cannot support the government’s mandate to step aside.

Speaking to The Tribune last night, Mr Fox urged Mr Mitchell to focus on the real challenge facing the country: voter apathy.

“Just as Papa gave Daddy some advice the other night, my advice to the Chairman of the PLP would be to heed the words of a man we both can agree is an astute long standing PLP Leader Sean McWeeney KC who sees what I see which is that we no longer live in a majority rule Bahamas,” he said.

“We live in a minority state of mind and what we should really be focusing all our energy on is solving voter apathy, which has stolen the last three elections and stands to steal the General Election in 2026, that is if Country over Party is important still.”

His comments came after Mr Mitchell doubled down on earlier remarks about ambassadorial conduct, advising that diplomats who cannot fully support the government’s mandate should “know what must be done.”

While he did not name Mr Fox, the renewed comments come after the former NBA star publicly declared his intention to seek elected office while still holding his diplomatic post.

Mr Fox told The Tribune yesterday that he is still deciding which constituency to contest and whether to run as an independent or with a political party.

He said he’s still looking for the right team and teammates to work alongside, adding: “I am exploring incoming and outgoing options.”

Mr Fox also noted that he plans to seek out like-minded Bahamians who want more for the country.

“I don’t believe in wasting energy or time looking back on what has been or hasn’t been,” he added.