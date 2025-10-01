Bahamasair passengers stranded in US by Imelda

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

DOZENS of Bahamasair passengers stranded in the United States after Hurricane Imelda are expected to return to Abaco today, with officials saying this will be the final group to be accommodated from the storm-related disruptions.

Bahamasair managing director Tracy Cooper said the airline was unable to bring passengers home earlier because Leonard M Thompson International Airport in Abaco had been closed. Airport manager Stephen Pedican confirmed the facility reopened yesterday.

Imelda, now a Category One hurricane, caused flight cancellations, school closures and the shutdown of government offices as it swept across The Bahamas. Mr Cooper said hundreds of passengers were affected nationwide and warned it will take weeks to calculate the financial losses.

“The thing about this disturbance is that it’s kind of one of the unique ones, where it affected the whole Bahama chain, from Inagua all the way up to Freeport and so this is a lot of catching up,” he said.

He added that airline staff doubled flights to restore operations and are satisfied they will complete the rescue effort today. “I think West Palm Beach will be the only the final touch point that we have not been able to rescue the passengers. Everybody else have been taken care of,” he said.

Still, frustrated passengers in Florida complained about poor communication from the airline.

Tayret Roberts, who travelled to the US for the weekend, said she was due back on Monday but her flight was cancelled. She told The Tribune the next available flight was scheduled for Thursday and was already full. “I’m frustrated because my bags are packed and I’m ready to go home,” she said, adding that she had been unable to reach airline officials despite repeated calls.

Another passenger, Abaco resident Margo Ferguson, said the delays created financial strain. “I just had to go to the front desk again to pay for two additional nights,” she said. “I mean I understand that it’s the weather and it’s mother nature, so there’s nothing that can be done but you know they should have just sent out a general note to say, you know the flight is canceled, and we’ll get back to you with further information.”

Some passengers, speaking anonymously, accused Bahamasair of treating Family Island travellers like “an outsider child.”

Mr Cooper said a special Bahamasair jet with 138 seats will operate today from Marsh Harbour to West Palm Beach to bring the final stranded passengers home.