BTC launches ‘Think Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness initiative offering 100 free mammograms

BTC has launched its “Think Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, offering 100 complimentary mammograms and educational resources to encourage early detection and support communities across The Bahamas.

The campaign, which coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, includes public events featuring medical professionals and survivors. At the launch, an imaging consultant from Doctors Hospital explained the differences between mammograms and ultrasounds and addressed common concerns about discomfort. The president of Sister Sister and her team demonstrated self-breast examinations, while survivor Yvette Williams shared her story, urging women not to ignore symptoms.

BTC marketing manager Stacey Mackey said the initiative reflects the company’s role as a responsible corporate citizen. “We wanted to ensure that our customers have an opportunity to come out, network, talk to the professionals and get information, as well as leave with a mammogram,” she said.

Events will continue throughout the month, with a session at BTC’s retail store in Marsh Harbour, Abaco on 2 October and another at Southwest Plaza on 10 October.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. Health experts stress that early detection through mammograms and monthly self-examinations significantly increases survival rates.