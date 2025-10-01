Consumer Commission recovers $428,000 in customer refunds

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Consumer Protection Commission says it secured more than $428,000 in refunds for Bahamian consumers between January 2022 and September 2025.

In a report released to The Tribune, the commission said $428,659.01 was recovered on behalf of 895 consumers during the period. Officials credited increased cooperation from vendors and greater consumer engagement for the steady rise in successful resolutions.

The report showed just 52 complaints were received in 2022, resulting in $13,500 in recoveries. By 2023, the number of complaints climbed to 192 with $33,048 returned. The largest jump came in 2024, when 444 complaints produced $243,525 in refunds. So far this year, 207 complaints have been filed, with $138,585 recovered.

The CPC, created under the Consumer Protection Act, is responsible for investigating complaints and mediating disputes between consumers and businesses. In recent years, The Tribune has reported on common issues brought before the body, including disputes with courier companies over lost or delayed packages, complaints about expired goods on supermarket shelves, and misleading advertising. The commission has also warned of a rise in social media marketplace complaints, where buyers say sellers disappear after taking payments.

Officials have pledged to strengthen protections further under a proposed Consumer Protection Bill, which is intended to expand enforcement powers and impose tougher penalties on businesses that flout consumer rights.

The CPC said its recent recovery figures show progress in restoring confidence in the marketplace, but it continues to urge consumers to come forward when they believe they have been treated unfairly.