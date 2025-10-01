Man accused of breaking into home of his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with gun

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN with a long history of violent offences was denied bail yesterday after being accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, threatening her with a gun, and facing new charges of housebreaking, assault and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Magistrate’s Court remanded 40-year-old Eddington Burrows to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, setting his trial date for November 21 2025.

Prosecutors said Burrows broke into a home off Sandilands Village Road in the Treaty Avenue area shortly before 8am on September 24, where he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened his former girlfriend, Chantel Williams.

Burrows’ lawyer urged the court to grant bail, stressing he is “cloaked with constitutional presumption of innocence,” adding that his detention would jeopardise his job at Graycliff and his role as a father of young children. He proposed strict conditions, including electronic monitoring, curfew and exclusion zones.

However, prosecutors objected, pointing to Burrows’ record and prior conviction, and noting he is already on bail and wearing an ankle bracelet in connection with an attempted murder case set for trial in October. They argued that the seriousness of the new allegations and his risk of reoffending made him unsuitable for release.

Burrows is no stranger to the courts. In March 2023, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to gun-butting his then-girlfriend during a 2018 attack in which she was struck in the head multiple times. His sentence was backdated to reflect more than two years spent on remand.

The following year, prosecutors alleged that in March 2019 Burrows opened fire on the same woman and her relatives at a home on Cowpen Road while children were present, damaging property and endangering lives.

He evaded capture for 16 months before police arrested him in July 2020. Officers said he initially gave a false name but was later identified through his driver’s licence. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, firearm offences, causing damage, and deceit of a public officer.

In a later Supreme Court bail application, judges noted Burrows’ prior conviction for grievous harm and several pending matters dating back to 2018, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and threats of death. His appeal was rejected, with the court ruling that his history of violent offending and time on the run made him a flight risk.