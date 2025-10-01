Pacers Champions

THE RM Bailey Pacers emerged as the champions of the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation’s 2025 AID basketball tournament on Saturday at the AF Adderley Gymnasium.

The Pacers, coached by Lamont “Redhead” Armaly, pulled off a 42-22 victory over the Macedonia Warriors to win the title and remain undefeated in the six team field.

It was the second straight win for RM Bailey, who knocked off M Macedonia, coached by Brent Stubbs, 38-33, in a showdown for the two undefeated teams left in the double elimination format.

By virtue of the win, the Pacers clinched their berth into the final, while Macedonia had to go through the losers bracket, earning their spot with a 43-27 rout over Golden Gates Ballers.

Golden Gates ended up with the third place prize.

Here’s how the tournament played out:

RM Bailey 42, Macedonia 22: William Ingraham turned in a most valuable player performance, leading the Pacers in double figures with 14 points in their crushing victory.

Ingraham set the tone early, scoring eight points as RM Bailey raced out to a quick 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and they were never threatened the rest of the way.

Quency Rigby also scored in double figures with 10 points. Stanley Pratt added eight and both Kwith Bonaby and Wodson Antoine contributed four.

For Macedonia, Devontee Gibson led the way with just six. Torrez Basden had five and Ahmad Williams and Delano Knowles chipped in with four each.

RM Bailey 38, Macedonia 33: William Ingraham was once again unstoppable, pouring in a game high 21 points, including 11 in their 19-15 first quarter tear as they surged on for the win and their spot in the final.

Stanley Pratt added eight; Wuency Rigby had four and Keith Bonaby had three to assist Ingraham in the win.

Torrez Basden scored 15, Delano Knowles had nine, Franky Lightbounre four and Ken Davis three in a losing effort.

Macedonia 43, Golden Gates 27: Franky Lightbourne exploded for a game high 25 points, including canning five three-pointers, to set the tone for the Warriors as they advanced to the final.

Lightbourne converted back-to-back three-pointers and ended up with 10 points as Macedonia out-scored Golden 17-5 to snatch the insurmountable lead at the end of the first quarter.

Evan Hanna, Ken Davis and Delano Knowles each added five points.

Mateo Popiter led Golden Gates with 12 points. Ned Smith had five and Brain Deleveaux helped out with three in a losing cause.

Golden Gates 37, Charles W Saunders 35: Mateo Poitier was the only player in double digits with 11 points as Golden Gates held off the Cougars.

Ned Smith and Kayle Mackey both had seven, Brian Deleveaux had six and Destin Moss had four to help out in the win.

Bryson Rolle set the stage for the Cougars with a game high 16 points. Jai Mortimer hadv 10 and Kani Davis had seven in the loss.

Golden Gates 41, CI Gibson 40: Ned Smith hit a game clincher three-pointer down the stretch to seal the deal for Golden Gates. He finished with 16 points.

Mateo Poitier had 14 and Harvey Lewis added eight in the win.

Condae Smith scored a game high 18, Mario Rolle had nine, Sidney Higgs seven and Joshua Munroe had four in the loss.

Golden Gates 21, CW Saunders 20: Mateo Poitier scored seven points, including the game’s winning basket, to lead Golden Gates to the win.

Harvry Lewis had five and Ned Smith added three in the win.

Junior Luben and Keilin Fowler both scored six in a losing effort.

Macedonia 33, CI Gibson 31: DeVontee Gibson converted a pair of free throws to ensure Macedonia got the win with only 3.3 seconds left on the clock. Gibson finished with six points.

Delano Knowles took charge for Macedonia wirth 13, Ken Davis had eight and Ahmad Williams ended up with three in the win.

Mario Rolle led the Rattlers with 20. Condae Smith added six.

RM Bailey 40, CW Saunders (A) 35: William Ingraham scored nine points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Pacers in their tournament opening victory.

Quency Rigby scored eight, Keith Bonaby had six, Stanley Pratt five and Glen Clarke added four in the win.

Bryson Rolle led the Cougars with a game high 15 points. Kani Davis and Daniel Munroe both had six and Shelton Nlson added four in the loss.

Macedonia 25, CW Saunders (B) 14: Delno Knowles scored a game high eight points and Torrez Basden, DeVontee Gibson and Kenv Davis all connected on five points in the win.

Junior Luben had six and both Keilin Fowler and Elijah Collie added four in the loss.

CW Saunders (A) 33, Golden Gates 14: Shelton Newton scored a game high 10 points, Daniel Munroe had nine, Bryson Rolle and Kyman Wilson both had five andKani Davis added four in a losing effort.

The BBSF was also scheduled to host a 12-and-under tournament, but that was pushed back until November 8 at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

The BBSF is inviting all teams interested in participating in the tournament, also sponsored by AID Automotive Ltd, to contact tournament director Sean Bastian at 826-8535 or email sseanbasbastian@gmail.com for more information.