Small grocery stores see no major Imelda boost

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Small independent grocery stores did not experience a large spike in sales when shoppers rushed to prepare for Tropical Storm Imelda.

Noting that sales did not measure up to the usual hurricane “rush”, Ivan Carey, who runs Kenneth’s Food Store’s Bahama Avenue branch, said he saw a slight uptick in business just before the storm hit New Providence on Sunday. He added that the location kept its usual hours from 7am to 8pm to ensure shoppers remained well stocked.

“We were well stocked,” Mr Carey said. “The store is usually kept very well stocked, and so we didn't have any issues like running out of anything. It wasn't like the normal hurricane rush, but it was better than normal - a little less than when they know that it's an actual hurricane that's travelling. So the inventory, we didn't have any any shortage of inventory.”

Garfield Johnson, proprietor of Amanda’s Convenience Store, also did not experience the usual uptick in business before a storm or hurricane.

“The people in my vicinity, they didn't do any extra shopping like they used to do years ago," Mr Johnson said. "I'm assuming those that ran to Super Value are those that have the funds to do that. Other than that, sales afterwards is basically the same."

The reports differ from Super Value, which experienced Bahamians “shopping like crazy”. Super Value’s president noted that customers were properly taking advantage of the store remaining open, while many other establishments closed earlier than normal.

Giovanna Rahming-Charles, owner of Bahama Clear Water, said saw sales increase by about 30 percent above normal on Friday with last-minute shoppers visiting the water depot on Saturday, which was when most of the rush came. Ms Rahming-Charles said the depot had to close for 40 minutes to an hour at one point to restock.

“Water, especially for five-gallon bottles, the business model is that you are reusing jugs, so you can't ever have enough jugs,” Ms Rahming- Charles said. “So we, at one point, did have to close down and refill all the jug empty jugs we had. And then we opened back up to serve people.

“Sometimes you get a lot of chaos. People start to think that inventory is too low and they're not going to get served. So to avoid that, we just closed the gate and restocked the depot, and then people were able to come and get their water.”

While Tropical Storm Imelda brought a crowd to the depot, Ms Rahming-Charles said the next few months may not see the same turnout. “We always have a lot of sales just before the storm. It's after the storm when business is very slow," she added.

"It's water, so it's a seasonal business. Sales in the summer are a lot more than sales in the winter because nobody drinks as much water. They don't consume as much ice in the winter. Kids are at school, so they're not home, wasting water or consuming water all day. As soon as school goes back in, that's when business drops by like 50 percent.”