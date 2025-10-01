Three adults and a juvenile charged with possession of firearms and ammunition

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR people, including a juvenile, were granted bail in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after denying firearm and ammunition charges linked to the discovery of a rifle and 11 unfired rounds.

According to court documents, Jerrianoque Roberts, 25, Denise Bowleg, in her 40s, Rodger Rolle, 26, and the juvenile were allegedly found with the weapon in New Providence on September 25 without the required special licence.

The Magistrate’s Court set bail at $6,000 for Roberts and Bowleg, each required to report to Grove Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays before 6pm, with one suretor.

Rolle, a restaurant manager, was released on $7,500 bail. He was fitted with an ankle bracelet, placed under a curfew from 7.30am to 8pm, and ordered to report to Grove Police Station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

All four denied the charges, with the arraignment scheduled to resume today.

In a separate case, 19-year-old Christon Seymour was denied bail after being accused of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger lives during an incident on September 18. Prosecutors said the case will proceed by voluntary bill of indictment.

Seymour, born on April 28, 2006, was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His matter is expected to continue on January 19 2026, though the court noted the date could be brought forward if preparations are completed earlier.