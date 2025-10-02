$80m Exuma project eyeing dredging, mooring changes

An $80m resort residential project proposed for Exuma’s Stocking Island will require “limited dredging” and the potential relocation of some moorings in the Elizabeth Harbour Field.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Exuma Fund 2 project, which does not disclose the beneficial owners, pledges that the 34.07 acre development - set to feature 38 residential homes and a 32-slip marina if approved - will create “at least 40 permanent construction jobs” with the developer planning to use more than “75 percent Bahamian labour during both the construction and operation of the project”.

The EIA, produced by Bahamian consultants Waypoint Consulting, added: “The proposed development is a resort residential subdivision complete with up to 38 residential homes, a 32-slip marina, private resident docks, moorings, back-of-house facilities, associated amenities and beach improvements. Back-of-house operations will service waste management, electricity and potable water facilities.

“The roll-on/roll-off ramp (RORO) requires some dredging for construction materials to land safely. Pending the conclusion of project construction, this RORO will become inactive with no maintenance dredging anticipated. While the lagoon area reaches depths of 12 feet, the marina requires limited dredging of approximately 300 cubic yards.. around the coastal perimeter to allow for the safe manoevering of vessels.”

Providing further insight into the need for dredging, the EIA added: “To facilitate the delivery of construction materials, the identified RORO location necessitates dredging to accommodate a barge. An estimated volume of 660 cubic yards of dredged material will be excavated in the area of the RORO and reused for upland purposes.

“Preliminary probes indicate a sandy bottom substrate. Of note, this dredge area is for construction purposes only with no maintenance dredging anticipated. Sand will naturally accumulate in the impacted area over time. A coral head is approximately 200 feet to the south-east of the proposed RORO. With turbidity controls in place no adverse impacts are anticipated.

“Marina final design indicates that limited dredging of 300 cubic yards is needed to accommodate shallow draft vessels... The size and draft of vessels docking at the marina is dictated by the ability to ingress and egress the to-be dredged navigational channel and the interior marina slips. The marina is anticipated to accommodate up to 32 vessels,” the EIA added.

“Dredge spoils will be placed upland in the area of the interior lagoon beach for beach renourishment and enhancements. Turbidity controls will be deployed and used for any dredging operations with the lagoon, with no long-term adverse impact anticipated. No dredging is required for any private residential docks. These docks were designed to avoid dredging...

“With regards to the RORO location, alternative locations within the lagoon area were reviewed and dismissed due to the limitation of access by a large barge. The contractor notes that project construction and materials require a 192 foot barge with access only available at this location to offload goods. Initial RORO designs were amended to include a breakwater to protect the ironshore.”

The EIA pledged that “dredged materials will be placed on existing beaches and elsewhere on site. Additionally, racket courts will serve as a dual-purpose helipad for infrequent landings and take-offs, and emergency uses”.

The EIA also suggested that the Elizabeth Harbour moorings field may have to be slightly reconfigured to accommodate the project. “Elizabeth Harbour experiences a significant volume of anchored vessels (several hundred sailing and motorboats) during the winter and spring months which has caused degradation to marine benthic habitat and water quality,” it said.

“To curtail damage caused by anchors and chains, the Bahamas National Trust in association with the Elizabeth Harbour Conservation Partnership established a state-of-the-art mooring field in Elizabeth Harbour and Moriah Harbour National Park.

“Installation of the mooring field was completed in January 2024. These moorings are located to the immediate west of the Exuma Fund 2 development. Access to the resort and RORO area may warrant relocation of select mooring installations in co-ordination with the Port Department and Bahamas National Trust.”

As for the project’s land-side impact, the EIA said: “Alternatives were reviewed for the placement and construction of the windward home sites. Considerations for the environment are apparent on the master plan with wetland areas being largely preserved.

“The preferred alternative has an increased setback from the dune crest to 50 feet. Situated behind the dune, the homes do not interfere with the low-lying buttonwood formation and preserve this wetland feature. Home lots range from half-an-acre to one acre.

“At present, development on Stocking Island consists of mixed-use properties with pockets of commercial restaurants such as Chat N’ Chill and hotels such as a Kahari Resort and Peace and Plenty Beach Club, as well as private homes set amidst undeveloped parcels,” the EIA continued. “Much of the developed land is located within the immediate vicinity of the sheltered lagoons and the Exuma Fund 2 project.

“Given its proximity to Great Exuma, the project’s influence will extend beyond its immediate footprint. At less than two miles south-west, Georgetown is the community in closest proximity to Stocking Island with Great Exuma hosting an international airport, year-round population and supporting infrastructure.”