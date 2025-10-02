Businessman accused of taking gun through Exuma airport

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 56-year-old business owner accused of trying to take a gun and ammunition through security screening at Exuma International Airport last week pleaded not guilty to the charges yesterday.

Troy Brown was arraigned before Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr on counts of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He denied both allegations.

Police said the discovery was made shortly after 7.20am on Friday, September 26, when security personnel detected a silver and black Ruger pistol in a piece of luggage. Six live .380 bullets were also found.

Officers were called to the screening area, where the bag was searched in the presence of its owner. The firearm and ammunition were confiscated, and three men — aged 56, 50 and 44 — were taken into custody.

In court, Magistrate Coleby granted Brown $7,500 bail with two sureties. He ordered the accused be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and report to Carmichael Police Station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday once bail conditions are met.

The magistrate referred the matter to the Chief Magistrate, noting that he was familiar with Brown. The Chief Magistrate will decide whether to preside over the case or reassign it.

The case was adjourned to December 4.