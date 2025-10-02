Man accused of double murder in recent Kemp Road shooting

By KEILE CAMPBELL

A MAN accused of a deadly double shooting in St James Road last week told a magistrate yesterday he did not want to be placed in any Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) section with “the Kemp Road Boys” as he was remanded after being denied bail.

Deon Ferguson, 28, appeared before Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr charged with the murders of 54-year-old Demetrius Cooper and 23-year-old Eric Smith, and the attempted murder of 72-year-old Beatrum Rolle.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 3pm on September 23, when a white Japanese vehicle pulled up to the rear of a residence and three masked men exited. They allegedly opened fire on a group in the yard, killing Cooper on the spot and hitting Smith, who later died of his injuries. Rolle was shot in the upper body but survived after being taken to hospital.

According to police, the suspects fired more shots as they ran back to their vehicle.

Ferguson was arrested two days later with four others. He also faces a separate arson charge in relation to a June 12, 2025 incident where he allegedly set fire to a building belonging to Kendall Mortimer.

Both matters are expected to proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment, with trial set for January 23, 2026. The firearm and ammunition matter involving Ferguson and his four co-defendants from the September arrests is scheduled for December 1.

In court, Ferguson claimed he was already attending proceedings on the day of the shooting. He further asked the magistrate to note he could not eat canned food because it tends to make him sick.

Magistrate Coleby said those concerns would be directed to the prison commissioner and reminded Ferguson he will have the opportunity to raise his alibi when trial begins. He did not have to enter a plea at this stage.