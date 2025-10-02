McCartney rejects rumours that he and Minnis will lead the DNA party

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Democratic National Alliance (DNA) leader Branville McCartney yesterday rejected claims that he and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis plan to lead the party, blasting the rumour as “pure political mischief.”

His comments came after a photo circulated on social media suggesting Dr Minnis would be leader, Mr McCartney deputy leader, and Desmond Bannister party chair — speculation Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said showed “democracy is alive and well.”

Mr McCartney said he was as surprised as anyone to see the rumour and stressed he has no plans to return to politics.

“I’m out of politics. I’ve been out of politics for some time,” he told The Tribune. “I don’t have any type of political ambitions at this stage. It’s just really wanting to see what is best, no matter what the party is, what is best for the country.”

Mr Davis, asked about the rumour, credited his administration with putting the country in such a strong position that “everyone wants to be in his spot.”

Smirking, he said it would be for the Bahamian people to decide, while expressing confidence the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will win a second term.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper added that the PLP would not be distracted by fringe parties, noting the government remains focused on re-election.

Mr McCartney has long been supportive of Dr Minnis, particularly as the former prime minister’s status in the Free National Movement (FNM) became uncertain. In March, Mr McCartney said the FNM would be “foolish” not to let Dr Minnis run on its ticket, urging members to put aside personal differences to strengthen their chances at the polls.

In April, FNM leader Michael Pintard confirmed Dr Minnis would not be nominated in Killarney. The party later ratified Senator Barnett-Ellis as its candidate in the seat Dr Minnis has long held.

Despite this, Dr Minnis has vowed to run in Killarney, saying he is confident of re-election even if the vote splits because of the constituency’s large population.

Meanwhile, after years of silence, the DNA announced this week that it will regroup, reorganise, and elect new officers at a convention. Asked about the party’s return, Mr McCartney wished them well, saying everybody has a right to put their hat in the ring.