Norwegian Cruise Line say it has resolved 'nearly all labour concerns' at Great Stirrup Cay

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NORWEGIAN Cruise Line (NCL) says it has resolved nearly all labour concerns raised by workers at its private island, Great Stirrup Cay, after numerous complaints and a government probe.

Jovo Sekulovic, NCL’s Vice President of Hotel Operations and Newbuild Delivery, said 95 percent of the issues have been addressed following intervention by the Department of Labour.

“Whatever concerns we have inherited, they are actively being dealt with, and I would say 95 percent of those being resolved as well,” Mr Sekulovic said yesterday at a job fair hosted by the cruise line. He added: “Our philosophy is to do things right, always nothing else.”

He credited Labour Director Howard Thompson and his team for their oversight, noting they had visited the island multiple times to ensure compliance with Bahamian law.

Mr Sekulovic also sought to dismiss perceptions that NCL had remained quiet throughout the controversy. “We might be perceived as the silent ones here, but I can assure you we won’t be the silent ones anymore,” he said. “Norwegian Cruise Line is a good corporate citizen. We are not there to trick anybody.”

He added that the company is committed to fostering growth for its staff, saying: “The focus should be on the quality, should be on development, should be on personal development. We want to make sure that those young boys and girls that come to work for us understand how great they are and what they can achieve if they put the work in, because nothing comes without hard work.”

Simone Thurston, Manager of the Public Employment Services Unit in the Department of Labour, confirmed the investigation into NCL’s practices had concluded but said she could not release details.

The Department of Labour launched the probe in April after a flood of complaints from both Bahamian and expatriate workers at Great Stirrup Cay. It was the first time during Mr Thompson’s tenure that such a large number of expatriate employees had raised issues collectively.

Letters sent to the Department and government officials alleged employees were working up to 70 hours a week — far above the Employment Act’s 40-hour standard — without overtime, holiday, or vacation pay. Contracts allegedly misclassified staff as ship-based crew despite them being permanently stationed on the island, and wages reportedly fell below the minimum standard.

Workers also alleged unexplained payroll deductions, sudden salary reductions, and effective hourly wages as low as $2 to $4. In early 2024, management introduced a standard 40-hour work week but did not amend contracts or clarify how pay would be adjusted. By February 2025, new contracts were rolled out but later suspended after the Labour Department found they failed to comply with Bahamian law. Staff claimed their pay was still reduced without retroactive adjustments, and some said compensation varied by nationality. Employees also voiced fears of retaliation or non-renewal of contracts for pressing for fair treatment.

At the time, Mr Thompson said the Department’s intervention was intended to reinforce that Bahamian labour laws protect all workers in the country, whether Bahamian or expatriate.

The controversy coincided with NCL’s announcement of a multi-million-dollar expansion of Great Stirrup Cay. Planned upgrades include a welcome centre, pool area with swim-up bar, splash pad, cabanas, and an island-wide tram system. The cruise line projects guest visits to exceed one million annually by 2026.