Norwegian Cruise Line to recruit 135 Bahamians by year's end

By LYNAIRE MINNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) plans to hire more than 135 Bahamians by year’s end as part of a recruitment drive spanning the Family Islands throughout October.

The company said the initiative reflects its long-term commitment to building Bahamian talent at its private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Jovo Sekulovic, NCL’s vice president of hotel operations and new-build delivery, said the cruise line’s growth depends on its workforce.

Mr Sekulovic said the company has made what he called a significant shift in staffing, with Bahamians now holding the majority of leadership roles on the island. He noted that 87 percent of directors and department heads are Bahamian, up from just 20 percent in earlier years. At the supervisory level, the figure is around 90 percent.

He added that the island currently employs 207 people, with plans to more than double that number to about 500 by the end of 2026.

Marion Curry, who is leading the recruitment campaign, said the cruise line is seeking candidates for a broad range of positions. These include certified lifeguards, AC technicians, plumbers, carpenters, power plant and water treatment technicians, island security officers, as well as managerial, supervisory, and entry-level roles. She said NCL is eager to attract Bahamians interested in building careers in the tourism sector.

The recruitment drive begins October 3 at Great Harbour Cay and will move through Grand Bahama, Exuma, Andros, Abaco, and Eleuthera before concluding in Nassau on October 27–28 at the Department of Labour. Applicants are encouraged to bring résumés, NIB cards, passports, and police records, with interviews to be conducted on-site.

Ms Curry added that by June 2026 — when a new water park is scheduled to open — the cruise line anticipates further hiring as ship calls rise to more than 525 annually, bringing over 5,000 visitors per trip.

Simone Thurston, manager of the Public Employment Services Unit at the Department of Labour, said the ministry supports the recruitment effort.