Rosewood Exuma developer touts 80% job inquiries jump

The $200m Rosewood Exuma resort developer says it has enjoyed a significant increase in inquiries from Bahamians about job and business opportunities since it broke ground.

The Miami-based Yntegra Group, which is spearheading the development on East Sampson Cay, said in a statement that more than 300 Bahamians have expressed interest in working at the resort to-date. And 35 business owners in industries including landscaping, maintenance, security and private catering have also offered their services.

The developer added that, since breaking ground about two weeks ago, around 140 people have contacted it about job opportunities, while 15 businesses have inquired about the possibility of supplying goods and services, representing increases of 80 percent and 75 percent, respectively. These inquiries have come from Exuma residents and businesses, as well as counterparts throughout The Bahamas.

“As we said from the beginning, this project will prioritise Bahamians. We are committed to hiring Bahamians for positions across the resort - from the front desk to management, and working with Bahamian business owners to ensure that the entire community benefits from the resort,” said Felipe MacLean, Yntegra Group’s chief executive.

“The community in the Exuma Cays is already benefiting from our project - from boat captains having more passengers, to Black Point and Staniel Cay having their first ATMs thanks to our partnership with SunCash. People are excited because they can see that Exuma is about to grow. They know that the Sampson Cay project will bring opportunities for them and their families now and in the future.”

The developer said it recently opened the process for Exuma-based entrepreneurs to express interest in operating essential services that will support the 150 resort employees who will live and work on Sampson Cay.

Yntegra Group added that businesses working with it have reported an increase in business and anticipate further growth, with Exclusive Aviation, a Bahamian-owned charter company, indicating a 20 percent increase in business since working with the developer.

Bahamas Industries & Construction Company (BICCo), another Bahamian-owned company, says it has identified 146 prospective employees from the Exuma Cays and beyond for the Sampson Cay project.