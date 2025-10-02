Two-and-a-half years for man having gun and ammo

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was sentenced yesterday to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a pistol and ammunition without a licence in New Providence last year.

Dwayne Marshal admitted to having a firearm and five rounds of 9mm ammunition on August 20 2024 without the required licence.

He appeared before Magistrate Lennox Colby Sr, who gave him 30 months for the firearm and 24 months for the ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently and were backdated to May 26, 2025, the date his plea deal was accepted.

Police said Marshall was arrested in the capital with a black pistol and ammunition.

Marshall was represented by attorney Keith Seymour Sr, J.P., who urged the court to consider counselling and vocational training for his client. He told the court Marshall was interested in construction as well as academic courses in mathematics and English.

Magistrate Colby said it was best not to hold Marshall longer than necessary, noting that young convicts are sometimes at risk of leaving prison worse than when they entered. He said he would recommend to the commissioner of prisons that Marshall be enrolled in vocational and educational programmes during his sentence.