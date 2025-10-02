Two-years jail and $10K fine for unlicenced gun and ammo

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after a magistrate recommended his academic skills be put to good use while he serves time for firearm and ammunition offences.

Brandon Carey was found with a black Smith & Wesson pistol and four unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition on September 5 while not being the holder of a special licence. He pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr sentenced Carey to 24 months for the firearm offence and imposed a $10,000 fine for the ammunition, with a default sentence of 12 months if the fine is not paid within a year. He added that Carey has a right to appeal.

In his ruling, the magistrate said he would send a letter to the commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services instructing that Carey’s hair not be cut, as requested. He also recommended that Carey’s academic background be utilised while in custody.

Carey additionally asked for his prescription glasses to deal with bright lights to be retrieved from his vehicle and brought to him while in custody.